Armenia planning to open diplomatic office in Cyprus next year – Ambassador

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia is planning to open a diplomatic office in Cyprus next year, Armenia’s Ambassador to Greece and Cyprus Tigran Mkrtchyan said in an interview with the Public Television of Cyprus.

He voiced hope that Cyprus would also open a diplomatic representation in Armenia in the near future.

During his meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of RIK TV Company Michalis Mikhail the Ambassador Mkrtchyan emphasized that there are long-term close relations between the two countries, expressing hope that in the near future it will be possible to open diplomatic missions on the principle of reciprocity in the capitals of both countries, Yerevan and Nicosia.

The Ambassador also referred to the Cyprus-Armenia-Greece cooperation in a trilateral format, noting that a number of meetings have taken place within the framework of this cooperation in various fields, such as military, political, diaspora affairs, expressing hope that the scope of this cooperation will be further expanded.

Ambassador Mkrtchyan expressed his deep gratitude to the Republic of Cyprus for its support to Armenia.

In turn, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of RIK TV Company Michalis Mikhail noted that efforts will be made to further expand and deepen cooperation with Armenia, including cooperation in the field of news and information and added that RIK also broadcasts daily radio programs specifically for Armenian Cypriots.

Vartkes Mahdessian, state representative of the Armenian Cypriot community in the House of Representatives of Cyprus, was also present at the meeting.

https://en.armradio.am/2022/07/15/armenia-planning-to-open-diplomatic-office-in-cyprus-next-year-ambassador/