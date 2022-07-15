Archdiocese of America: Inauguration of a New Summer Internship Program

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, in collaboration with the Orthodox Christian Studies Center (OCSC) of Fordham University, announced the creation of the “OCSC Summer Internship Program”.

The OCSC Summer Internship Program will provide undergraduate students at Fordham University who are minoring in Orthodox Christian Studies the opportunity to support the mission and work of the Department of Inter-Orthodox, Ecumenical, and Interfaith Relations while receiving a stipend from the Orthodox Christian Studies Center to cover food and transportation expenses.

This internship program intends to provide students with interdisciplinary learning, work, and mentorship experience of how the Orthodox Church lives out the Faith in the world today in the realms of Inter-Orthodox unity, Ecumenical dialogue, and solidarity, Interfaith collaboration, and Orthodox social advocacy. Further, within the academic and Ecumenical environment of Fordham University, the “OCSC Summer Internship Program” is poised to provide students the opportunity to apply their skills and experiences gained from working in a highly professional ecclesial environment to empower the youth to take on greater responsibilities in the life of the Church and its engagement with the world.

With the inauguration of the “OCSC Summer Internship Program”, the Ecumenical Office and the Orthodox Christian Studies Center are pleased to introduce the inaugural intern of the program: Harry (Haralambos) Parks. Harry is a rising junior in the Honors Program of Fordham College Rose Hill, majoring in International Studies and minoring in Orthodox Christian Studies and Arabic, and will be at the Archdiocese for most of the summer.

Orthodox Times