Ararat Home Secures Glendale Presence with Windsor Acquisition

MISSION HILLS, Calif.—Ararat Home of Los Angeles, Inc. announced an agreement to purchase Windsor, a Senior living community in Glendale.

Windsor is a leading provider of senior living and healthcare services in the Glendale area. Occupying almost a full city block in central Glendale, the community offers 73 independent living units and can accommodate 38 residents in its assisted living and 28 residents in its skilled nursing sections.

Ararat Home Board of Trustees Chair Sinan Sinanian said, “For over 20 years, we have been exploring opportunities that would give us a stronger presence in Glendale and allow us to deliver the Ararat Home Experience to an even broader segment of our community. We are delighted that this Windsor acquisition is perfectly aligned with those goals and with our mission of providing quality care to our seniors and elderly. With the ongoing support of our friends and community, this purchase will undoubtedly be a bright and promising future of growth for both Windsor and for Ararat Home.”

Windsor has been part of the HumanGood (previously be.group/Southern California Presbyterian Homes) family of care communities since 1937. As California’s largest nonprofit provider of senior housing and services and one of the ten largest organizations of its kind in the nation, HumanGood has an excellent industry reputation and has established a strong foundation of quality care and services at Windsor.

With over 70 years of experience, Ararat Home intends to build upon that foundation to continue offering services that engage residents to thrive and live rich and rewarding lives. Ararat Home looks forward to a smooth transition and to welcoming current and future Windsor residents, their families and staff members into the larger Ararat Home Family.

Ararat Home and HumanGood are presently working together to obtain licensing and regulatory approvals of the agreed-upon sale. Both parties anticipate the process to conclude successfully and hope to close the sale before the end of this year.

Asbarez