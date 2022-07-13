The Archbishop of America visited the campgrounds of Ionian Village

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America visited the campgrounds of Ionian Village, the Archdiocesan Summer Camp located on the Peloponnesus of Greece.

Archbishop Elpidophoros was accompanied by Archimandrite Nektarios Papazafiropoulos, Chancellor of the Archdiocese as well as Archdeacon Dionysios. He was received by Father Gary Kyriakou, Director of Ionian Village, and Giorgios Nastoulis, the Operations Manager, who gave the Archbishop his first full tour of the historic facility and laid out the vision of the camp for the next centennial of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

