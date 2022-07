Mkhitaryan makes his first debut for Inter

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan made his first debut for Inter Milan.

Inter beat Lugano 4-1 in their first pre-season friendly match in Switzerland.

Mkhitaryan was in the starting lineup and played the first half.

Inter’s next friendly match is with Monaco on July 16.

Armen Press