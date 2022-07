Demining being conducted near Turkey village bordering Armenia

Demining works are being carried out near a Turkish village that borders Armenia.

The local Karsgazete newspaper wrote, citing the claims of local citizens, that about 20 days ago they saw that an Israeli company was carrying out demining works nearby Ibis village which borders Armenia.

The aforesaid newspaper added, however, that there is still no official explanation regarding this fact.

