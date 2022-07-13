Coptic and Armenian Orthodox Churches Celebrated Liturgy in Vatican

Gerges Mounir Hanna – OCP News Service 13/07/2022

Rome – Italy: On Tuesday 12 July 2022, His Eminence Bishop Sarapamon Bishop of Omdurman and Northern Sudan, His Eminence Bishop Barnaba Bishop of Turin and Rome, and Armenian Bishop Parsimian performed the Divine Liturgy at Saint Peter the Apostle Church in the Vatican (as part of annual custom), to celebrate the martyrdom of Saint Peter and Paul.

Liturgy was attended by priests from Coptic, Armenian, and Ethiopian churches. After the liturgy the delegates were received by Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, Deputy of His Holiness Pope Francis I.

Source:

OCP News Service

https://ocpsociety.org/coptic-and-armenian-orthodox-churches-celebrated-liturgy-in-vatican/?fbclid=IwAR3K9s3UINEGGXm_BY5QxG0uW9Z1_YXeROgHClOhcr428bd8t_0D5X-EJdI