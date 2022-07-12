Temperatures to hit 42C in some parts of Armenia

The heatwave will persist in Armenia in the next few days, according to the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center forecast.

Temperatures are expected to reach up to 42C in some parts of Armenia, including the Ararat valley, the foothills of Aragatsotn, Vayots Dzor Provinces and the capital Yerevan, on July 12-17.

No rain is forecast for the next few days.

The southeastern wind speed is 2-5 m/s. Strong winds of up to 20 m/s are forecast in Armavir as well as the Aragatsotn and Kotayk foothills in the evening.

Temperatures are set to increase further by 2-4C across the country on July 14-16.

