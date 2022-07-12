Syrian musicians carve out small space in Istanbul’s live music scene

Istanbul’s Syrian-run small art spaces have become a conduit of connection between locals and the refugee population through music amid high running anti-refugee sentiment across the country.

Joshua Levkowitz

The sharp strings of Goksel Baktagir’s qanun hit first. Then enter the dissonant sounds of gourds, djembes, a drum machine and a keyboard. The smoky voice of the youngest of the three Hakki brothers begins to undulate across the room, building space for a syncopated dance track to follow.

In Istanbul, where estimates of up to 25 million people live, some 25 people comprised mainly of Syrians and Turkish musicians, the audience and a camera crew squeezed into a small basement studio where deep blue lights reflected off ivory keys and matte black headphones. The gig on June 30 was the first live performance of In the Studio Project — an initiative led by Serkan Hakki, a young clarinet player originally from Aleppo — since the start of the pandemic. He is on a mission to use recording sessions to bond listeners with studio musicians.

“We were all flying in the session,” Hakki told Al-Monitor afterward. “This studio is almost my home.”

After experimenting and perfecting the format, sound and visuals for much of the last year, Hakki said the team was ready to build on this model performance and welcome more musicians and audience members into their homes.

At its core, In The Studio aims to bring guests and artists closer together through an immersive, intimate sonic experience, Karim Al Othmani, originally from Damascus and another founder of the project, told Al-Monitor. This is a deliberate derivation from Istanbul’s concert venues that seat thousands. The David versus Goliath approach also attracts bigger artists, such as Baktagir, a Turkish qanun master who has no issue selling out music halls in his own right.

“He was open to performing in front of such a small audience in exchange for getting to create a deeper relationship with [the audience],” Othmani told Al-Monitor.

Musical performances have long brought people together but ceased during the pandemic lockdowns in Turkey. This past spring, a string of concerts and music festivals were canceled across the country that some pin on the Turkish government’s larger “culture war” that is picking up steam ahead of next year’s general elections.

The three Syrian Hakki brothers and the Turkish qanun maestro experimented all night long in a gumbo genre of Arabesque meets Bill Withers meets psychedelic trance. As the topic of migration dominates today’s discourse in Turkey, this creative space bears the fruits of cosmopolitanism with music serving as a great connector.

The predominately Turkish audience buzzed along through the recording session, rushing up to speak to the musicians before and after breaks. One of the listeners, Muhammed Basdag, has made music and attended concerts in Istanbul for 30 years, but that night was special to him. “I have never experienced something like this,” he told Al-Monitor.

And In the Studio is not the only Syrian-run space creating more personal music performance spaces in Istanbul. You can attend weekly shows like Jingle Bell Jam at YoloArt on Thursdays or Jam Session at Arthere on Fridays. Ad.dar Center hosts regular concerts as well.

These local gigs also advance ongoing global efforts through multimedia projects to highlight Syria’s vibrant musical history — from the contralto Asmahan to the iconic Sabah Fakhri to synthesized dabke popularized by Omar Souleyman.

Even with a common border and now a 4 million-plus diaspora community, Syrian culture is not very visible in Turkey — something Asli Bilge, co-founder of an NGO which works with Syrians in Turkey’s southern border province of Sanliurfa, has found in her ongoing work on Syrian creative industries across the country. “I mean, I am looking for these types of things and have trouble finding it. Imagine what the average Turks knows?” Bilge told Al-Monitor.

But, unlike other types of art, performance art can break social silos. Ibrahim Muslamini, originally from Aleppo, was trained as a percussionist as well as in the popular improvisational vocal style called the mawwal. Upon relocating to Turkey, he founded Nefes, which means breath in both Turkish and Arabic, to teach young musicians the importance of a common, shared musical heritage.

“In music, there is always give and take. And now we are trying to redefine this importance and highlight an aesthetic unity that has brought musicians together from the two communities for hundreds of years,” Muslamini told Al-Monitor.

Back in the studio, Othmani told Al-Monitor, “We believe there is no better city from which to start than Istanbul. It’s a musical and artistic hub … especially that most of the musicians we work with are from different backgrounds, so it is crucial to start from a place where all cultures connect.”

AL MONITOR