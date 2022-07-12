Patriarchal Divine Liturgy for the feast of Saint Paisios in Ioannina (VIDEO)

A Patriarchal Divine Liturgy was performed this morning for the feast of Saint Paisios the Athonite in the namesake Holy Church in the city of Ioannina by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens, Metropolitan Maximos of Ioannina, Metropolitan Gabriel of Nea Ionia, Metropolitan Joseph of Buenos Aires, Metropolitan Joachim of Bursa, Metropolitan Platon of Lagadas and Metropolitan Ierotheos of Nafpaktos were in attendance.

Moreover, the Ecumenical Patriarch yesterday performed the inauguration of the Holy Church of St. Paisios, in the presence of the Archbishop of Athens and numerous Metropolitans.

