“Bartholomew Square” is the name of the square at the St. Paisios Church in Ioannina

The naming ceremony of the square located at the Holy Church of St. Paisios was held today by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Metropolitan Maximos of Ioannina.

The square will henceforth bear the name of the Ecumenical Patriarch. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew did not hide his emotion and thanked the Mayor of Ioannina and the City Council.

“It is with deep emotion that I accepted this honour, an honour not to my person but to the highest institution of the Nation that I represent. I thank the Mayor from the bottom of my heart for the honorary decision and I ask you not to forget the Church of Constantinople,” the Ecumenical Patriarch said, among other things.

The Mayor of Ioannina expressed his gratitude for the presence of the Ecumenical Patriarch in the region.

“In these difficult times we live in, we need his comforting word, his wisdom, his blessing and his advice”, the Mayor noted.

At the same time, the street was also named after “Archbishop Ieronymos”.

Source: epiruspost.gr

