Artur Ghazinyan: ‘We’re in a difficult situation, but not getting serious’

Former MP Artur Ghazinyan, who represented the opposition Hayastan alliance, urged the Armenian public to “get serious” amid security challenges facing the country.

“The security and territorial integrity of Artsakh and Armenia have been violated, the enemy has seized a part of our homeland, killed thousands of soldiers and now has its eye on Syunik,” he wrote on Facebook.

“But what are we doing? The whole nation is discussing the erection of a statue of Jesus Christ atop Mount Hatis.

“We’re in a difficult position, but we’re not getting any more serious,” Ghazinyan said.

