Two quakes hit Armenia-Georgia border area

Two earthquakes struck the Armenia-Georgia border area on Monday morning, the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

The first quake, measuring 4.4 magnitude, hit 14 km east of the village of Bavra at a depth of 10 km at 7:36am local time.

The tremors measured 6 points on the MSK scale at the epicenter.

The Territorial Survey for Seismic Protection reported a second quake measuring 3.8 magnitude in the same area at 9:10am.

The jolts were felt in Shirak, Lori, Tavush and Aragatsotn Provinces as well as in the Armenian capital of Yerevan.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

