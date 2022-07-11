The fortieth-day memorial service of the late Metropolitan of Sasima

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew attended the Divine Liturgy of Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the end of which the fortieth-day memorial service for the repose of the soul of the late Metropolitan Gennadios of Sasima was performed.

The Divine Liturgy was presided over by Metropolitan Stephanos of Kallioupolis and Madytos, and was co-officiated by Metropolitan Andrew of Saranda Ekklisies and Joachim of Bursa.

Metropolitan Apostolos of Derkoi, Metropolitan Dimitrios of Princes’ Islands, Metropolitan Meliton of Philadelphia, Metropolitam Irineos of Myriophytos and Peristasis, Metropolitan Chrysostomos of Myra, and Metropolitan Maximos of Silivria, Bishop Apostolos of Medea and Bishop Benjamin of Tralleis, clergymen, nuns from the Holy Monastery of John the Baptist in Akritochori, Archons Offikialioi, faithful from Constantinople and pilgrims from abroad were in attendance.

Afterwards, a memorial service was held in the Throne Room of the Patriarchal House, during which the Ecumenical Patriarch spoke, visibly moved, about the long friendship that connected him with the late Hierarch of the Mother Church, about his contribution and his work in theological studies, but also in the matter of the Ecumenical Movement, as Gennadios of Sasima participated actively for many years in the World Council of Churches, in which he was, until the end of his life, one of the Vice-Chairmen of the Central Committee.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times