Temperatures of up to 41C strike Armenia

The heatwave will persist in Armenia from 11 to 16 July, according to the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center forecast.

Temperatures of up to 41C are set to hit some parts of Armenia, including the Ararat valley, the foothills of Aragatsotn, Vayots Dzor Provinces and the capital Yerevan, forecasters say.

No precipitation is expected in the country over the next few days.

The southeastern wind speed is 2-5 m/s. Winds of up to 20 m/s are forecast in Armavir as well as the Aragatsotn and Kotayk foothills in the evening.

Temperatures are set to increase further by 2-3C across the country on July 11-13.

Panorama.AM