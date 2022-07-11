Pashinyan holds phone call with Turkey’s Erdogan

Nikol Pashinyan on Monday held a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the government’s press office reported.

Pashinyan congratulated the Turkish leader on Kurban Bayram, and the latter congratulated the Armenian prime minister on the upcoming Feast of the Transfiguration of Jesus Christ – Vardavar.

The leaders emphasized the importance they attach to the bilateral normalization process between their respective countries which will also contribute to the strengthening of peace and stability in the region.

In this context they expressed their expectation for the early implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting between the special representatives of their countries on July 1.

Panorama.AM