Official reception of the Ecumenical Patriarch in Ioannina

The Metropolis of Ioannina and all local authorities welcomed Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who has been in the city since Sunday afternoon.

The official reception took place in the Metropolis and was followed by a doxology at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St. Athanasios.

As reported by epiruspost, the Ecumenical Patriarch will have meetings with the Mayor and the Regional Governor, then visit the Holy Monastery of Vellas, at seven in the afternoon the Church of St. Paisios will be consecrated and an event will follow in the courtyard.

Find below the schedule of the Ecumenical Patriarch’s visit

Tuesday, July 12

07.30: Divine Liturgy in the Church of St. Paisios

12.00: Event in the courtyard of the church (naming of the square in honor of Patriarch Bartholomew)”.

13.00: Inauguration of the School of Environmental Education at the Recycling Centre of Ioannina

18.30: Pilgrimage to the church of the patron saint of Ioannina, New Martyr St. George

19.15: Visit to the church of St. Marina

20.00: Event and nomination of the Ecumenical Patriarch as an honorary citizen of Ioannina at the Cultural Centre of the Municipality of Ioannina

Wednesday, July 13

09.30: Visit to the Center for the Creative Employment of Children of the Metropolis of Ioannina and the charity “Apostoli” of the Archdiocese of Athens

10.30: Sanctification at the new museum of the Metropolis of Ioannina

11.30: Visit to the Island

18.30: Visit to the “Zosimades” Nursing Home

19.15: Visit to the Church of the Dormition of the Virgin

20.00: Appointment of the Ecumenical Patriarch as an honorary Professor of the Faculties of the University of Ioannina.

Photo: epiruspost

Orthodox Times