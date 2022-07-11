Garo Paylan comments on the telephone conversation between Pashinyan and Erdogan

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Garo Paylan, a member of the Turkish parliament with Armenian origin, referred to the telephone conversation between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I hope that the telephone conversation between President Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan will speed up the ongoing normalization process between the two countries,” ARMENPRESS reports, Garo Paylan wrote on his Twitter microblog.

Նախագահ Էրտողանի եւ Հայաստանի վարչապետ Փաշինեանի հեռաձայնային զրոյցը յուսամ պիտի արագացնէ երկու երկիրներու միջեւ ընթացող բնականոնացման գործընթացը։

🇹🇷 🇦🇲 — Garo Paylan – Կարօ Փայլան (@GaroPaylan) July 11, 2022

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on July 11.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Turkish President on Kurban Bayram, and the President congratulated the Prime Minister on the upcoming Vardavar-Feast of the Transfiguration of Jesus Christ.

The leaders emphasized the importance they attach to the bilateral normalization process between their respective countries which will also contribute to the strengthening of peace and stability in the region.

In this context they expressed their expectation for the early implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting between the Special Representatives of their countries on July 1.

