Fifty-year Memorial Service for the late Ecumenical Patriarch Athenagoras

On Sunday, July 10, 2022, the Holy Great Church of Christ in Constantinople honored the memory of the late Ecumenical Patriarch Athenagoras, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of his demise (July 7, 1972), with the performance of a Patriarchal and Synodal Divine Liturgy, at the end of which a Holy Memorial Service was held for the repose of the soul of the great Patriarch.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the Divine Liturgy in the Patriarchal Church of St. George in the Phanar, which was attended by Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalkidon, Metropolitan Apostolos of Derkoi, Metropolitan Meliton of Philadelphia, Metropolitan Amvrosios of Korea, Metropolitan Athenagoras of Kydonies and Metropolitan Maximus of Silivria.

Metropolitan Dimitrios of Princes’ Islands, Metropolitan Ireneos of Myriophytos and Peristasis, Metropolitan Chrysostomos of Myra, Metropolitan Stephanos of Kallioupolis and Madytos, Bishop Apostolos of Medea, Bishop Benjamin of Tralleis and Bishop Athenagoras of Patara, clergymen, nuns, Archons Offikialioi, faithful from Constantinople and pilgrims from abroad were also in attendance.

Afterwards, a philological Memorial Service was held in the Throne Room of the Patriarchal House, during which the Ecumenical Patriarch briefly referred to the personality and the most important initiatives of his predecessor, from whom he was blessed to receive the title of “Master of Orthodox Theology” upon his graduation from the historic Theological School of Halki in 1961, and later the offikion of Archimandrite, as well as the scholarship for his five-year higher studies in Europe.

Subsequently, Metropolitan Athenagoras of Kydonies, upon Patriarchal and Synodal assignment, delivered a speech in which he referred extensively to the life and ministry of Ecumenical Patriarch Athenagoras, with emphasis on the most important aspects of his multidimensional work during his long Patriarchate, when he served with self-denial the Church of Christ and the First Throne of Orthodoxy.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

