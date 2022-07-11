Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the City Hall of Ioannina

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was welcomed by Mayor Moses Elisaf at the City Hall. The Ecumenical Patriarch was accompanied by Metropolitan Maximos of Ioannina and the Patriarchal Entourage.

The reception was attended by deputy mayors and municipal counselors.

“It was a great honor and pleasure to welcome the Ecumenical Patriarch, who is on an official visit to our city these days. His presence is a great honor and joy. The Ecumenical Patriarch is a global radiation personality and we need his presence, his advice, and his blessing at a critical time for humanity,” Mayor Moses Elisaf said in a statement immediately after the meeting.

As he said at the meeting, all the issues of current affairs were discussed and he stressed that it is of particular value to listen to his exhortations and advice.

Tomorrow night, the Municipality will declare the Ecumenical Patriarch an honorary citizen of the city at an official event at the Cultural Center.

Source: gianniotika.gr

