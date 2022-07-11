Construction of Jesus Chris statue on Hatis Mountain halted for now

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Constriction of the Jesus Chris statue on Hatis Mountain has been halted for now, the Ministry of Environmental protection informs.

The construction works will start only after receiving relevant professional and experimental conclusions and permits from relevant authorities, the Ministry said.

The Ministry said it has not received any documents from Gagik Tsarukyan Charitable Foundation on the location for the statue.

Mount Hatis is included in the list of natural monuments of Armenia.

This comes after the groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday stirred discussions among professionals and the public at large.

