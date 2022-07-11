Armenian ministry demands suspension of Jesus Christ statue construction atop Mt. Hatis

The Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports has demanded that businessman Gagik Tsarukyan suspend the construction on the top of Mount Hatis where a 33-meter statue of Jesus Christ is to be erected.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said it had received a letter from Tsarukyan’s charity fund about its plans to install the statue and had told it in a response letter that the exact location of the statute would have to be determined in compliance with the law “On the Protection and Use of Immovable Historical and Cultural Monuments and Historic Environment” in an effort to exclude its installation in the area of historical and cultural monuments or their surroundings.

“After sending the said letter, the foundation submitted not a single project to the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports,” it said, adding they have learned about the construction work from the media reports.

The ministry says there are some 20 registered historical and cultural monuments on the slopes of Mount Hatis. Also, there could be remains of a fortress and settlement of the Bronze and Iron Ages atop the mountain.

Tsarukyan announced the start of work to install the monument atop Mt. Hatis on Saturday. Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan also attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

“We consider the idea acceptable, but within our competence and responsibility we demand suspension of any activity on the territory of the ancient fortress which runs counter to the applicable legislation and rules before the presentation and proper study of the project,” the ministry said.

