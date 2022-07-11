Armenia reports 354 new Covid cases in one week

Armenia confirmed 354 new coronavirus infections over the past one week, bringing the national tally to 423,771 as of 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, according to data released by the Ministry of Health.

A total of 5,256 tests were conducted from 4 to 10 July.

226 more patients have recovered from the disease with the total number of recoveries now standing at 413,043.

No new Covid-19 death has been recorded in the country and the official death toll remains unchanged at 8,626. The figure does not include the deaths of 1,684 other people carrying the virus. According to the health authorities, they were caused by other diseases.

Armenia now has 418 active cases. As many as 3,142,709 tests have been performed in the country since the disease outbreak.

Incidentally, the Armenian health authorities reported 174 new infections and 290 active cases in the previous week.

Panorama.AM