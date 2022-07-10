Armenian Americans support Artsakh’s freedom

WASHINGTON, DC – An overwhelming majority of Americans of Armenian heritage oppose Artsakh being forced under Azerbaijani rule, according to a recent nationwide Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) foreign policy survey.

The poll also showed strong support for Armenia’s security as the highest priority in US-Armenia bilateral relations – a finding at odds with the US government’s prioritization of domestic “reforms.”

The key findings of the ANCA survey were as follows:

— 97.65 percent of respondents strongly agree (95.25 percent) or agree (2.4 percent) that Artsakh should never be forced under Azerbaijani rule.

— 98.4 percent strongly agree (92.7 percent) or agree (5.7 percent) that Armenia faces existential threats from Azerbaijan and Turkey.

— 95.2 percent strongly agree (84.7 percent) or agree (10.5 percent) that Armenia’s security should be the top priority in bilateral US-Armenia relations.

— 98 percent strongly oppose (94.6 percent) or oppose (3.4 percent) sending U.S. weapons or military aid to Azerbaijan and – more broadly – to holding Azerbaijan accountable for its war crimes against Artsakh.

— 93.6 percent strongly agree (84.7 percent) or agree (8.9 percent) that Turkey owes reparations to the Armenian nation.

Armenian Weekly