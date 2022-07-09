Inter’s new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan teaches fams to correctly spell his name.
M -like “Milano”
K -like “kick off”
H– like “Henrikh”
I – like “Inter”
T– like “team”
A – like “Armenia”
R -like “run fast”
Y – like “yes”
A – like “assist”
N – like “Nerazzurri”
Mkhitaryan joined Inter on a free transfer. The contract will expire on June 30, 2024.
It is reported the salary he agreed with Inter will be worth an initial €3.3m per season net plus performance-related bonuses, so with add-ons should reach €4.2m per year.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored three goals and registered one assist in seven appearances against Inter during his time at Roma.
