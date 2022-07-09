Mkhitaryan teaches Inter fans to spell his surname

Inter’s new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan teaches fams to correctly spell his name.

M -like “Milano”

K -like “kick off”

H– like “Henrikh”

I – like “Inter”

T– like “team”

A – like “Armenia”

R -like “run fast”

Y – like “yes”

A – like “assist”

N – like “Nerazzurri”

Mkhitaryan joined Inter on a free transfer. The contract will expire on June 30, 2024.

It is reported the salary he agreed with Inter will be worth an initial €3.3m per season net plus performance-related bonuses, so with add-ons should reach €4.2m per year.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored three goals and registered one assist in seven appearances against Inter during his time at Roma.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu