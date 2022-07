Henrikh Mkhitaryan teaches Inter fans how to spell his surname

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has recently joined Inter Milan, teaches the football club fans how to correctly spell his surname. M – like Milano K – like kick off H – like Henrikh I – like Inter T – like team A – like Armenia R – like run fast Y – like yes A – like assist N – like Nerazzurri Watch the full video below:

