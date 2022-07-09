Canada has imposed sanctions on Patriarch of Moscow Kirill

These measures were immediately criticized by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who stated that “sanctions against the Patriarch would only be imposed by Satanists.”

Patriarch Kirill has put the Church at the service of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he calls a “miracle” as he shares his vision of a conservative, sovereign Russia and supports the war in Ukraine.

In addition to Canada, the United Kingdom also imposed sanctions on the 75-year-old Patriarch in June.

On the sidelines of the G20 summit being hosted in Bali, Canada’s Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie announced that her government has decided to impose sanctions on 29 individuals and 15 entities controlled by the Russian state “who participate in disinformation efforts.”

“The Russian propaganda machine must be held accountable for its lies. Canada is determined to fight misinformation, everywhere and always,” Jolie said.

Source: ANA-MPA

