UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary and main round draws made

The draws set groups for the preliminary round in August and main round in October.

The UEFA Futsal Champions League season has taken shape with the preliminary and main round draws.

Each of the 56 entrants from 52 associations will be involved in one or either round. Four nations (Spain, Portugal, Kazakhstan and Croatia) enter two clubs and those countries’ eight representatives – including holders Barça – are among the 24 sides with the highest coefficients who receive byes to the main round, which runs from 25 to 30 October.

The other 32 teams start in the preliminary round, which runs from 23 to 28 August, aiming to fill the remaining main round places. The main round leads to November’s elite round, which will decide the four contenders for the knockout finals in spring.

Preliminary round draw

Preliminary round groupsUEFA

Games 23–28 August

The eight group winners progress to the main round Path B

Group A: Kampuksen Dynamo (FIN), KMF Titograd (MNE, hosts), Encamp (AND), Ísbjörninn (ISL)

Group B: JB Futsal Gentofte (DEN), Fortuna Wiener Neustadt (AUT, hosts), PYF Saltires (SCO), Amigo Northwest (BUL)

Group C: Yerevan (ARM, hosts), London Helvecia (ENG), Petro-w (LVA), Europa (GIB)

Group D: Futsal Mineva (SUI, hosts), Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB), Vesteralen Futsal (NOR), Folgore (SMR)

Group E: Piast Gliwice (POL), Doukas (GRE, hosts), Nistru Chişinău (MDA), Technion Haifa (ISR)

Group F: Georgians (GEO), Stuttgart (GER, hosts), Örebrö (SWE), Istanbul Şişli (TUR)

Group G: Differdange (LUX), APOEL (CYP), Tirana Futsal (ALB, hosts), Belfast United (NIR)

Group H: Lučenec ﻿(SVK), Blue Magic FC Dublin (IRL), Cosmos Tallinn (EST, hosts), Futsal Club Cardiff (WAL)

Main round draw

Games 25–30 October

Path A

Top three teams in each group progress to elite round

Group 1: Mallorca Palma Futsal (ESP), Kairat Almaty (KAZ), Sporting Anderlecht Futsal (BEL, hosts), Sporting Club de Paris (FRA)

Group 2: Sporting CP (POR), Ayat (KAZ), Novo Vrijeme Makarska (CRO, hosts), Futsal Pula (CRO)

Group 3: Barça (ESP, holders), Dobovec (SVN), Hovocubo (NED), Luxol St. Andrews (MLT, hosts)

Group 4: Benfica (POR), Kherson (UKR), Haladás (HUN), United Galati (ROU, hosts)

Path B

Group winners progress to elite round

Main round Path B groupsUEFA

Group 5: Mostar SG (BIH, hosts), Araz Naxçivan (AZE), Preliminary round Group D winners, Preliminary round Group F winners

Group 6: Stalitsa Minsk (BLR), Liqeni (KOS, hosts), Preliminary round Group B winners, Preliminary round Group E winners

Group 7: Kauno Žalgiris (LTU, hosts), Città di Eboli (ITA), Preliminary round Group C winners, Preliminary round Group A winners

Group 8: Chrudim (CZE), Shkupi 1927 (MKD, hosts), Preliminary round Group G winners, Preliminary round Group H winners

Contenders

• Holders Barça are joined by fellow former winners Sporting (who they beat in the 2022 final in Riga), Kairat and Benfica. Barça will aim to match Inter FS’s record of five titles.

• Kairat are making a record 19th appearance, 2014 bronze-medallists Araz their 17th appearance, Encamp their 16th.

• Debuts: Amigo Northwest, Cardiff, Città di Eboli, Folgore, Fortuna Wiener Neustadt, Ísbjörninn, Istanbul Şişli, Nistru Chişinău, Palma, Piast Gliwice, Pula, Nistru Chişinău, Stuttgart, Technion Haifa, Vesteralen, Yerevan

•Anderlecht previously entered as Halle-Gooik

• Croatia have two entrants for the first time: and they will meet in Group 2.

Calendar

Preliminary round: 23–28 August

Main round: 25–30 October

Elite round draw: 8 November

Elite round: 22–27 November

Finals draw: TBC

Finals: TBC April/May

How the draws worked

Preliminary round

Draw procedure

• The clubs are split into four seeding positions based on their coefficient.

• Eight teams starting in the preliminary round are pre-selected as mini-tournament hosts and drawn separately, before being placed in their appropriate seeding position.

• The remaining sides in seeding position 4 are drawn next and placed in the remaining slots for position 4 in the groups.

• The remaining clubs in position 3, position 2 and position 1 are drawn to fill the remaining places in the groups.

• The eight group winners progress to the main round Path B.

Seeding pots

Pot 1: Hosts

Futsal Mineva (SUI, seeding position 1)

Yerevan (ARM, 1)

Doukas (GRE, 2)

Stuttgart (GER, 2)

Fortuna Wiener Neustadt (AUT, 2)

KMF Titograd (MNE, 2)

Cosmos Tallinn (EST, 3)

Tirana Futsal (ALB, 3)

Pot 2: Seeding position 4

Istanbul Şişli (TUR)

Futsal Club Cardiff (WAL)

Technion Haifa (ISR)

Amigo Northwest (BUL)

Europa (GIB)

Folgore (SMR)

Belfast United (NIR)

Ísbjörninn (ISL)

Pot 3: Seeding position 3

Örebrö (SWE)

Nistru Chişinău (MDA)

Petro-w (LVA)

PYF Saltires (SCO)

Encamp (AND)

Vesteralen Futsal (NOR)

Pot 4: Seeding position 2

London Helvecia (ENG)

Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB)

Blue Magic FC Dublin (IRL)

APOEL (CYP)

Pot 5: Seeding position 1

Kampuksen Dynamo (FIN)

Georgians (GEO)

JB Futsal Gentofte (DEN)

Lučenec ﻿(SVK)

Piast Gliwice (POL)

Differdange (LUX)

Main round

Draw procedure

Four nations – Spain, Portugal,﻿ Kazakhstan and Croatia – enter two clubs, and those countries’ eight representatives, including holders Barça, are among the teams with the highest coefficients, receiving byes to the main round. The remaining places in the main round will be filled by the eight preliminary round group winners.

Path A

• Holders Barça, the next 11 top-ranked clubs and further teams ranked 16th to 19th are involved in this path.

• Clubs were allocated one of four seeding positions as per their coefficients.

• Four clubs were designated as hosts and drawn separately, while maintaining their seeding positions.

• There was no country protection.

• The top three teams in each of the four groups proceed to the elite round.

Seeding pots

Pot 10: Hosts

Novo Vrijeme Makarska (CRO, seeding position 3)

Sporting Anderlecht Futsal (BEL, 3)

United Galati (ROU, 4)

Luxol St. Andrews (MLT, 4)

Pot 11: Seeding position 4

Futsal Pula (CRO)

Sporting Club de Paris (FRA)

Pot 12: Seeding position 3

Hovocubo (NED)

Haladás (HUN)

Pot 13: Seeding position 2

Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

Dobovec (SVN)

Kherson (UKR)

Ayat (KAZ)

Pot 13: Seeding position 1

Barça (ESP, holders)

Sporting CP (POR)

Benfica (POR)

Mallorca Palma Futsal (ESP)

Path B

• The clubs ranked 12th to 15th, and 20th to 23rd, are joined by the eight preliminary round group winners.

﻿• There were four seeding positions. The clubs ranked 12th to 15th are in position 1 and those ranked 20th to 23rd in position 2. The preliminary round winners were drawn by group into positions 4 then 3.

• Four clubs were earmarked as hosts and drawn separately, while keeping their seeding positions.

• Based on previous decisions taken by the UEFA Executive Committee, cllub from Armenia and Azerbaijan, or Kosovo and Bosnia & Herzegovina, or Kosovo and Serbia, could not be drawn into the same group. Should the prohibited clash only take place in case of qualification of the said club from the preliminary round, this club will be swapped with the club in the same position in the next group (or with the first group if the prohibited clash would arise in the last group).

• The winners of each of the four groups move on to the elite round.

Seeding pots

Pot 6: Hosts

Kauno Žalgiris (LTU, seeding position 1)

Mostar SG (BIH, 1)

Liqeni (KOS, 2)

Shkupi 1927 (MKD, 2)

Pot 7: Preliminary round winners (Seeding positions 3 and 4)

Preliminary round Group A winners

Preliminary round Group B winners

Preliminary round Group C winners

Preliminary round Group D winners

Preliminary round Group E winners

Preliminary round Group F winners

Preliminary round Group G winners

Preliminary round Group H winners

Pot 8: Seeding position 2

Araz Naxçivan (AZE)

Città di Eboli (ITA)

Pot 9: Seeding position 1

Chrudim (CZE)

Stalitsa Minsk (BLR)

