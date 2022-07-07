Relevant structures of Armenia, Turkey should coordinate actions to translate political agreements into results – PM

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Relevant structures of Armenia and Turkey should coordinate actions to translate political decisions into results, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

“I have instructed to coordinate actions to be able to implement the agreements reach as soon as possible,” PM Pashinyan said.

During a meeting on July 1st, the Special Representatives of Armenia and Turkey agreed to enable the crossing of the land border between Armenia and Turkey by third-country citizens visiting Armenia and Turkey respectively at the earliest date possible and decided to initiate the necessary process to that end.

They also agreed on commencing direct air cargo trade between Armenia and Turkey at the earliest possible date and decided to initiate the necessary process to that effect.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu