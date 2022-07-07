Founding principal of St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School to retire

WATERTOWN, Mass. – St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (SSAES), New England’s only Armenian elementary school, has announced that its principal Houry Boyamian M.Ed., is planning to retire from her position. Boyamian has served in the role since the school was established 34 years ago.

“I feel blessed having been part of a wonderful school community,” said Boyamian. “I cherish my years at St. Stephen’s; they have been the most fulfilling and rewarding years of my life.”

Boyamian’s accomplishments as founding principal include:

*Leading the accreditation of SSAES by the Association of Independent Schools in New England in 2003

*Introducing the STEM Initiative in 2011, an initiative to support a deep and sustainable culture of inquiry-based teaching and learning that excites and inspires students

*Fundraising and overseeing for three consecutive expansions of the physical plant between 1998 and 2012

*Sending off 18 graduating class trips to Armenia

“We are profoundly grateful to Houry for her years of dedication to the importance and the mission of Armenian education,” said Archpriest Antranig Baljian of St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church—a sponsor of SSAES. “I know I speak on behalf of the entire community when I say we cannot thank her enough. She built a solid foundation for our school and community that ensures that future generations can benefit from a superior bilingual Armenian and American education.”

Michael Guzelian, chair of the SSAES Board of Directors, echoed Der Antranig Baljian: “Houry’s service to the community is immeasurable. Her commitment to the school over the years has been second to none.”

A search committee, chaired by Guzelian, has been formed to help SSAES find its next leader, with recruitment beginning immediately. Boyamian will stay in her current role until a successor is found, and she will provide support during the transition period.

Armenian Weekly