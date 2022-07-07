Dan Bilzerian tours COAF SMART Center in Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Today the COAF SMART Center in Lori hosted a businessman and social media influencer Dan Bilzerian, who toured the Center, learning about different aspects of the COAF SMART non-formal education centers.

COAF said it highly appreciates the support of the Bilzerian Foundation within the framework of their philanthropic initiatives in Armenia.

American Armenian billionaire, professional poker player, and Instagrammer Dan Bilzerian arrives in Armenia on Wednesday.

He had a meeting with Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan. The opportunities of investing in Armenia’s industry sector were discussed.

