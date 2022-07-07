Armenian expert: By the same ‘logic’ Shirvanshah’s Palace in Baku is Iranian

Armenian expert on Iran Vardan Voskanyan on Thursday hit back at an Azerbaijani historian who echoed the false claims that the Blue Mosque in Yerevan is allegedly Azerbaijani.

“The main “argument” is that the khan of Yerevan who built the mosque was of Turkic origin, while most of the Muslim residents of the city at that time were Turkic speaking people,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Even if we put aside the fact that neither the Yerevan khan nor the Muslims could ever imagine that they would be called Azerbaijanis, the funny thing is that by this very “argument” it turns out that the Shirvanshah’s Palace in Baku with all its structures, including the mosques, is not Azerbaijani, because the Shirvanshahs were a Persianized dynasty of Arabic origin and the Muslim population of the city at the time were exclusively Caucasian Persians (Tats).

“Therefore, by the same “logic” the said architectural complex in Baku is not Azerbaijani, but Iranian,” he wrote, sharing a photo of the palace.

Panorama.AM