Temperatures to reach 39C in Armenia

No precipitation is predicted in Armenia on 6 and 7 July as well as on July 10-11.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected in some parts of the country on July 8-9, the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center reports, adding hailstorms are also possible.

The southeastern wind speed is 2-5 m/s. Strong winds of up to 22 m/s are expected during thunderstorms. Winds of up to 20 m/s are forecast in the Ararat valley in the evening.

Temperatures are set to gradually increase by 5-7C across the country on July 6-11.

Highs of 38-39C are expected in the Armenian capital of Yerevan, Ararat, Armavir, Vayots Dzor Provinces, the Syunik valley and Artsakh in the next few days.

No precipitation is predicted in Yerevan from 6 to 11 July.

