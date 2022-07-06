Noubar Afeyan to be conferred the honorary doctorate degree of the Yerevan State University

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian-American scholar, entrepreneur and philanthropist Noubar Afeyan will be conferred the honorary doctorate degree of the Yerevan State University.

The ceremony will take place at YSU’s Innovative Solutions and Technologies Center (ISTC) on July 7.

The Flagship Pioneering founder will make a speech at the ceremony and will answer questions.

Afeyan participated in the establishment of more than 20 scientific and technological institutions, undertook humanitarian initiatives, received state awards and prizes.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu