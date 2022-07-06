Mkhitaryan arrives for first training with Inter

Siranush Ghazanchyan
Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was spotted arriving for his first training with Inter Milan.
Mkhitaryan joined Inter on a free transfer. The contract will expire on June 30, 2024.
It is reported the salary he agreed with Inter will be worth an initial €3.3m per season net plus performance-related bonuses, so with add-ons should reach €4.2m per year.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored three goals and registered one assist in seven appearances against Inter during his time at Roma.
Primo giorno di lavoro per la nuova #Inter : tra i primi ad arrivare ad Appiano i nuovi acquisti #Mkhitaryan e #Bellanova pic.twitter.com/OV3nOZCReM
— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) July 6, 2022
