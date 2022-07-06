 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Mkhitaryan arrives for first training with Inter

2022-07-06

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was spotted arriving for his first training with Inter Milan.

Mkhitaryan joined Inter on a free transfer. The contract will expire on June 30, 2024.

It is reported the salary he agreed with Inter will be worth an initial €3.3m per season net plus performance-related bonuses, so with add-ons should reach €4.2m per year.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored three goals and registered one assist in seven appearances against Inter during his time at Roma.

