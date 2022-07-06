Dan Bilzerian arrives in Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

American Armenian billionaire, professional poker player, and Instagrammer Dan Bilzerian has arrives in Armenia.

Bilzerian shared a video from Armenia in his Intsagram story.

The ‘King of Instagram’ last visited Armenia in September 2018. He then gained Armenian citizenship.

Bilzerian also visited Artsakh, where he demonstrated his shooting skills at a shooting range.

Following the visit the Investigative Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan initiated a criminal case and issued an arrest warrant for Bilzerian for having visited Nagorno Karabakh.

