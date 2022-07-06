Christine Magarian and Lina Davidian to Co-Chair 2022 ANCA-WR Gala Committee

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region announced that the organization’s 2022 Annual Gala Committee will be co-chaired by Christine Magarian, Esq. and Lina Davidian, Esq. This year’s Annual Gala Banquet is set to take place on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel as part of the 2022 Hye Tahd Weekend.

“We are very excited that after a two-year break due to the pandemic, we are able to again host an in-person Gala event this year,” said Lina Davidian, Esq., ANCA-WR Board Member and Co-Chair of the 2022 Gala Committee. “I am pleased and honored to co-chair this event with Christine Magarian. The success of the annual banquet is vital to the realization of ANCA Western Region’s invaluable community-serving goals and programs. Following the high bar set by our prior Gala events, Christine and I pledge our energy and efforts to work with our highly dedicated committee members and the ANCA-WR Board towards continuing our successes,” she added.

Christine Magarian, a member of the ANCA-WR Government Affairs Committee, has spent more than 20 years practicing insurance coverage law, most recently as a partner at Kaufman Dolowich Voluck, LLP. A graduate of Holy Martyrs Ferrahian School, the University of California, Los Angeles, and Southwestern University School of Law, Christine has a strong connection to her Armenian roots and is very proud of her heritage. She volunteers her time for numerous Armenian causes and hopes that her two-year-old daughter Charlie learns by example the importance of giving back to the community.

“I am honored to co-chair the event with Lina and look forward to a successful banquet highlighting important issues affecting our community and honoring those who have donated their time for these efforts,” said Christine Magarian, Co-Chair of the 2022 Gala Committee.

The 2022 ANCA-WR Gala Banquet is the premier event for the ANCA-WR and the Armenian-American community, where supporters, community leaders, public officials, and coalition partners come together to acknowledge and encourage the work of the organization and to pay homage to honorees whose contribution to the Armenian Cause is recognized each year. As the largest event of its kind each year, the ANCA-WR Annual Gala serves as a catalyst to unify the community around the Armenian Cause in all its facets and to highlight the many accomplishments of the most effective and well-organized grassroots advocacy organization in the Armenian Diaspora.

Stay tuned for more information on tickets and the announcement of honorees. For more information, visit the ANCA-WR’s Facebook page. For any additional questions, email admin@ancawr.org or call 818-500-1918.

Asbarez