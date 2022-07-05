The number of births has increased in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. In the first half of the current year, 864 births were registered in Artsakh, which, compared to the same period of 2021, is an increase of 204 or 131 %. ARMENPRESS reports Lilia Petrosyan, Head of the Social-Demographic and Labor Market Statistics Department of the National Statistical Service of the Artsakh Republic, told ARTSAKHPRESS.

“Boys predominated among the newborns, making up 53.6 percent. The most popular names for boys are: Davit, Tigran, Hayk, and for girls – Mane, Maria, Eva,” said Lilia Petrosyan.

According to her, during the reporting period, compared to the previous year, the number of registered deaths decreased by 22.5 percent. As a result, in the first half of this year, the natural increase of the population of the Republic was 372 people.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1087607/