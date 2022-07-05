Russia opts out of Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held in Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Acceptance of national selection applications for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest has been cancelled, RIA Novosti quotes the press service of the Igor Krutoy Academy, the organizer of the election, as saying.

“The decision was taken in connection with the withdrawal of Channel One, VGTRK and Radio House Ostankino from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) in response to Russia’s exclusion from the Eurovision Song Contest 2022,” the message reads.

This year, the Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Armenia, following the victory of its representative Malena in the contest held in Paris in 2021.

The final of the “Junior Eurovision” international song contest will be held on December 11 at the Karen Demirchyan sports and concert complex in Yerevan.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu