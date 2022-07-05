Memorial service and wreath laying in Canberra for the victims of the invasion of Cyprus in 1974

With the blessings of Archbishop Makarios of Australia, the Archdiocesan Commissioner of Canberra, Bishop Bartholomew of Charioupolis, presided over the Divine Liturgy at the Holy Church of St Nicholas in Canberra on Sunday, July 3, assisted by the Priestly Superior of the Church, Fr. Peter Kipouros.

At the end of the Divine Liturgy, the Bishop performed a memorial service for the deceased Cypriot brothers, victims of the invasion of Cyprus in 1974, and spoke about the importance of keeping memory alive. Furthermore, he urged the faithful to light a candle for Cyprus every time they attend church, praying for a better future for the island.

The Ambassador of Greece to Australia, Mr. Georgios Papakostas, the High Commissioner of Cyprus, Mrs. Martha Mavrommatis, the President of the Parish and Community of Agios Nikolaos, Mr. Ioannis Loukadellis and the President of the Cyprus Community of Canberra, Mrs. Georgia Alexandrou, were present.

In the afternoon of the same day, Mr Bartholomew, along with the High Commissioner of Cyprus to Australia, went to the Australian War Memorial and laid a wreath for the Cypriot brothers on behalf of the Holy Archdiocese of Australia and Archbishop Makarios.

It is noted that this was the first time that an Orthodox Bishop laid a wreath at the Australian War Memorial for the deceased Cypriot brothers.

Orthodox Times