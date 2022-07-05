Azerbaijani forces open fire in the direction of Armenia’s Vayots Dzor

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On July 4, around 9:15 p.m., units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from various types of weapons, including large-caliber rifles, at Armenian military positions located in the western part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, specifically in the Khachik village of Vayots Dzor region, as well as in the direction of the road leading to the village.

The car of the community head was damaged in the shooting.

The fire of the Azerbaijani units was silenced by the retaliatory actions of the Armenian side. There were no casualties on the Armenian side.

