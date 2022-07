Armenian referee Kristine Grigoryan to officiate a semifinal match of the UEFA Women’s Under-19 Championship

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian referee Kristine Grigoryan will officiate a semifinal match of the UEFA Women’s Under-19 Championship, the Football federation of Armenia informs.

The semifinal matches of the UEFA Women’s Under-19 Championship will take place on July 6 in the Czech Republic. Kristine Grigoryan will serve as an assistant referee of the match between Spain and Sweden.

