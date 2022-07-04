TUMO and Antares Will Publish “Mashtots: A Not-So-True True Story”

The print version of the “Mashtots: A Not-So-True True Story” graphic novel by TUMO’s Yelling Animation Studio start-up will soon be available to the public. On July 4th, TUMO’s head of development Pegor Papazian and CEO of Antares Media Holding Armen Martirosyan signed an agreement to print the Eastern Armenian version of “Mashtots: A Not-So-True True Story”. Future plans include publishing the Western Armenian version of the book.

The graphic novel was created by TUMO’s Yelling Animation Studio startup, with the support of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation. The story is about teenagers Yeznik and Koryun whose lives take an adventurous turn when they embark on a challenging journey with their teacher Mashtots. As the title hints, the novel is only partially fiction. The authors retold the story of the Armenian alphabet’s creation in a graphic format that would be accessible to young readers.

TUMO’s head of development Pegor Papazian shares, “This new perspective on Mashtots and the creation of the Armenian alphabet will make this story more relatable to readers. We are delighted to have the Gulbenkian Foundation and Antares as our partners in this historic adventure.”

“I’m thrilled that soon, in collaboration with the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies, we’ll present a new and unique graphic novel about the life and work of one of the great Armenians, Mesrop Mashtots. Antares always looks forward to new partnerships and initiatives and we’re convinced that this collaboration will also be successful,” says CEO of Antares Media Holding Armen Martirosyan.

The graphic novel will be published by the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies and Antares Media Holding this year.

http://tumo.org/tumo-and-antares/