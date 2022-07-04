The US one of Armenia’s most important partners: Khachaturyan congratulates Biden on Independence Day

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The US one of Armenia’s most important partners: Khachaturyan congratulates Biden on Independence Day

The US is one of Armenia’s most important partners, President Vahagn Khachaturyan said in a congratulatory mesage to US President Joe Biden on the occasion of Independence Day.

“Armenia greatly values ​​the existing friendship between our countries, as well as close multi-sector cooperation,” President Khachaturyan said.

“The Declaration of Independence, signed years ago in Philadelphia, became the most important milestone in establishing democracy, human and people’s rights and dignity, having a groundbreaking impact on the future course of world history, he said.

“I am sure that with joint efforts we will strengthen the existing cooperation, enriching the bilateral agenda and expanding partnership relations within the framework of strategic dialogue,” the President continued.

“We highly appreciate the continued support and efforts of the United States aimed at maintaining peace and stability in our region, as well as democratic and economic reforms.”

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu