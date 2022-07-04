The Ordination of the new Bishop of Xanthoupolis in the Phanar

The ordination of Bishop Paisios of Xanthoupolis was held with great splendor at the Patriarchal Church of Saint George in the Phanar, on Sunday morning, July 3, 2022.

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the Divine Liturgy, along with Elder Metropolitan Demetrios of Princes Islands, Bishop Irineos of Myriophytos and Peristaseos, Bishop Chrysostomos of Myra, Metropolitan Kyrillos of Imbros and Tenedos, Metropolitan Andrew of Saranda Ekklisies and Metropolitan Joachim of Prussia.

Before the ordination, the Ecumenical Patriarch, in his speech, referred to the path of the Bishop-elect of Xanthoupolis and his ministry in the Patriarchate.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times