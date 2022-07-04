The Ecumenical Patriarch congratulated Fr. Alex Karloutsos

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew has been informed with great joy and paternal pride that the President of the United States of America, J. Biden, has decided to award Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Throne, Mr. Alexandros Karloutsos, the “Presidential Medal of Freedom”, which is America’s highest honorary distinction, to reward his many years of service and contribution to the Archdiocese of America and the Greek Expatriates there and to the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

The ceremony will take place in the White House on July 7.

The Patriarch contacted the honoree and warmly congratulated him and his blessed family, adding that this high honor reflects on the Ecumenical Patriarchate, of which Fr. Alexandros has been and is a worthy cleric, and bestowing upon him the Patriarchal gratification and his paternal blessing and benediction.

Orthodox Times