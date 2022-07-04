Tehran to host trilateral meeting among Iran, Azerbaijan & Turkey

The Iranian foreign minister made the remarks in a joint press conference with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Tehran on Monday.

He said that the two sides discussed a broad range of bilateral issues.

Referring to the recent meetings between Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev regarding the new phase of the development of relations between the two states, a top Iranian diplomat noted that the two sides had constructive and forward-looking talks and emphasized deepening the relations between Iran and Azerbaijan based on bilateral understanding, trust, and interest.

Pointing to Iran’s emphasis on the territorial integrity of countries, including the Republic of Azerbaijan, Amirabdollahian highlighted that Iran supports the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis based on recognized principles of international law.

Iran is ready for the remaining issues to be resolved based on respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the parties and through dialogue and diplomacy, he added.

Noting that it is important to consider the regional formats, the top Iranian diplomat continued that during his last week’s trip to Ankara, he and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had agreed on holding a trilateral meeting of Iran, Azerbaijan, and Turkey in Tehran at the level of foreign ministers.

