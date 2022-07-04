Hurghada receives first flight from Armenia

On Sunday, Hurghada International Airport received its first flight from the Yerevan airport in Armenia via “Fly Arna” airlines.

Two flights are scheduled from Yerevan airport per week to Hurghada.

The airport staff distributed roses and chocolates to the tourists coming on the flight.

Hurghada International Airport in the Red Sea Governorate received on Sunday 86 regular and charter flights from various European airports, carrying about 12,000 European tourists.

The Red Sea Governorate, specifically Hurghada, has become the most prominent destination for German, British, Polish and Romanian tourists due to the high level of services of its hotels.

Hotels are witnessing a rise in occupancy rates since the beginning of June, as the summer holiday season started.

Confirmed reservations in Hurghada hotels as well indicate great domestic demand from Egyptians.

The tourism sector in Egypt is making unremitting efforts to restore tourist flows from the most important exporting markets for tourism, led by Russia, whose incoming movement has been affected by the war between Russia and Ukraine since February.

https://egyptindependent.com/hurghada-receives-first-flight-from-armenia/