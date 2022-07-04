Fly Arna launches Sharm el-Sheikh flights

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Fly Arna, Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Air Arabia Group, started operating flights on the Yerevan—Sharm el-Sheikh — Yerevan route. The flights will be operated 2 times a week – on Mondays and Saturdays.

On July 3, Fly Arna airline began operating flights on Yerevan-Hurghada –Yerevan route. The flights will be operated 2 times a week: on Wednesdays and Sundays.

For the availability of air tickets, their acquisition and other details, it’s necessary to visit the website of the airline or contact the local travel agency.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu