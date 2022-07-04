Fly Arna: Armenia’s national airline operates first flight to Hurghada

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Fly Arna, Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Air Arabia Group, operated its first commercial flight between Yerevan in Armenia and Hurghada in Egypt.

The inaugural flight G6 501 took off from Zvartnots International Airport at 7:00 am and landed in Hurghada International Airport at 8:40 am local time. Members of Fly Arna’s team along with representatives from Zvartnots International Airport were greeting the passengers at the terminal gate and the aircraft was also welcomed upon arrival at Hurghada International Airport with water cannon salute and a ceremony at the airport.

Fly Arna’s spokesperson, Gayane Antonyan, said: “A warm welcome to all passengers onboard our inaugural flight taking off to the beautiful city of Hurghada. We are excited to start the operations with this unique destination which represents a great holiday escape to travelers to explore the city’s ultimate attractions and enjoy the incredible beaches, activities, and water sports․ The team at Fly Arna is continuously working on expanding the route network and more destinations will be announced in the near future”.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu